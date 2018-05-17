Patti Ingram Spencer: ‘Take it from here,’ Dan Miller
May 17, 2018
Hilary Hodge consistently states hers is a "grass roots" campaign. So, let's take a look.
Ms. Hodge's website lists endorsements from "political leaders," including two former members of the County Board of Supervisors, not in office for approximately 15 years, and a Colfax city councilmember. That's as local as it gets.
The other endorsements? A state senator representing downtown/east Los Angeles, a Board of Equalization member/past Assembly member representing San Francisco, the state Insurance Commissioner, a Sacramento city councilmember, the former director of Emerge CA, from Richmond and the chair of the California Democratic Party Rural Caucus from Sebastopol. Nevada County "grass roots"?
The majority of District 3 is the City of Grass Valley. Four city council members endorse Dan Miller. Dan has endorsements of all the past mayors of Grass Valley, with the exception of one who has made no endorsement.
Ms. Hodge only moved to District 3 shortly before declaring her candidacy for supervisor. Since, she has shown a lack of knowledge about issues, i.e.: the County's role in fire protection, Measure E in Grass Valley and animal control. She speaks without knowing the facts, then retracts her initial statements. Seems those "grass roots" aren't deep.
As Ms. Hodge stated, in a public forum at Sierra Pines mobile home park, responding to a public question, "You take this one, Dan, you know more about this than I do."
You're right, Ms. Hodge. Dan, "take it from here."
Patti Ingram Spencer
Grass Valley
