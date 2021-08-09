Patsy Houston: Three groups against vaccination

My observations have led me to believe there are three categories of people who are refusing to be vaccinated.

The first are the far-left, holistic people who feel strongly against introducing this vaccine into their bodies at any cost.

The second are the far-right conspiracy believers who reject the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine, have been inundated by unsubstantiated false claims against being vaccinated, and are scared to death of it.

The third are the healthy young people, ages 19 to 40, who believe they are immortal and impervious to catching, or having any ill effects from, the virus.

These three groups of people are guaranteeing that this virus will always be a factor to contend with in our country; will always be mutating to stronger, more aggressive variants of itself; will prevent us from ever achieving herd immunity; will compromise our way of life … in every facet of our humanity and culture, and will continue to wreak havoc on our economy.





Patsy Houston

Grass Valley