Patsy Houston: Heartbreaking and appalling

Last week the United States Senate failed to adopt the "Born-Alive Abortion Survivor's Act" legislation which would ensure that unwanted newborn children would have as much of a right to immediate care and medical attention as those who are welcomed and wanted.

The very idea that there even would be a need for such protective measures regarding a child just seconds after birth is unconscionable.

The pro-abortion mania that exists in our country has gone yet another bridge too far. When did it become OK to formulate such a plan of infanticide that flies in the face of our country's Declaration of Independence which states that all people have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? And this is to say nothing of its negating of the Hippocratic Oath that all physicians must take.

Personally, the realization that our culture here in this great country has stooped this low is at once heartbreaking and appalling.

Patsy Houston

Grass Valley