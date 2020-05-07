Patrick Norman: Why no masks downtown?

Today I did some shopping in downtown Grass Valley. I could not believe what I saw.

I did not see anyone wearing a coronavirus mask! What is going on here? Don’t the locals know about our country’s crisis?

I know there are many who comply with the rules, but based on my admittedly small “survey,” there are some (maybe many) who choose to ignore common sense rules. Sad to see.

Patrick Norman

Grass Valley