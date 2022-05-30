Patrick Johnson: Must elect Adona
I’ve seen the signs, and, no, I’m not talking about the ones that are plastered on every street corner.
I’m talking about the subtle signs that show me that Jason Tedder can’t be trusted with our votes. The sign that distresses me the most is the language Tedder employs when talking about how he would approach the job of registrar of voters: “The 2016 and 2020 elections were indisputably surrounded by doubt and mistrust.” (The Union, Feb. 23)
This is not the language of a nonpartisan. This is a dog whistle to the extreme right used by election deniers like Steve Bannon and Donald Trump. Our votes are too important to trust to a partisan who would seek to undermine our elections.
If you believe in democracy and the sanctity of your vote, then the signs are clear: We must elect Natalie Adona as registrar of voters.
Patrick Johnson
Grass Valley
