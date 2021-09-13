Patricia Wolfe: Vote ‘no’ on the recall
I admit it. Newsom made a bad call when he dined with mask-less friends at an expensive restaurant while telling folks to wear masks. It made him look like a hypocrite, never mind that his friends were vaccinated and they were isolated from the public.
It has been said that one should ever judge a person’s life by the worst thing they’ve done. I’m voting to keep Newsom, a proven leader in comparison to those who would replace him. Newsom is battling COVID-19, drought, and massive forest fires, none of which are his fault, while at the same time doing much for the people of California. He pushed the largest economic stimulus ever, including direct payments to millions of Californians and billions more for housing, debt relief, pre-K education, and broadband. He doubled the size of California’s Earned Income Tax Credit, which sends cash to low-wage workers and also included a supplemental boost for taxpayers with young children. He extended rent and utility debt relief setting aside a $5.2 billion pot of federal cash to help Californians pay their back rent. In these chaotic times, let’s “hold the center.” Vote no on the recall!
Patricia Wolfe
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Patricia Wolfe: Vote ‘no’ on the recall
I admit it. Newsom made a bad call when he dined with mask-less friends at an expensive restaurant while telling folks to wear masks. It made him look like a hypocrite, never mind that his…