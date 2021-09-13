Patricia Wolfe: Vote ‘no’ on the recall

I admit it. Newsom made a bad call when he dined with mask-less friends at an expensive restaurant while telling folks to wear masks. It made him look like a hypocrite, never mind that his friends were vaccinated and they were isolated from the public.

It has been said that one should ever judge a person’s life by the worst thing they’ve done. I’m voting to keep Newsom, a proven leader in comparison to those who would replace him. Newsom is battling COVID-19, drought, and massive forest fires, none of which are his fault, while at the same time doing much for the people of California. He pushed the largest economic stimulus ever, including direct payments to millions of Californians and billions more for housing, debt relief, pre-K education, and broadband. He doubled the size of California’s Earned Income Tax Credit, which sends cash to low-wage workers and also included a supplemental boost for taxpayers with young children. He extended rent and utility debt relief setting aside a $5.2 billion pot of federal cash to help Californians pay their back rent. In these chaotic times, let’s “hold the center.” Vote no on the recall!

Patricia Wolfe

Grass Valley