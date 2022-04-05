Patricia Sharp: Mine water usage makes no sense

My chief concern about the Idaho-Maryland Mine Proposal is the additional environmental burden it potentially puts on our community. Diverting millions of gallons of water into Little Wolf Creek while California is experiencing drought conditions statewide in a fire prone region is reckless, I think.

We are all aware of the devastation fire brings to heavily forested areas like ours. We’ve lived without electricity and cut back on our own personal water usage hoping to avoid the devastation that fire brings. Fire season is now year-round. Then, we turn around and allow a private company to drain our precious water away! Dewatering any region during a years long drought makes no sense to me.

We need water. We don’t need an industrial mining operation in the middle of our community compromising our ability to survive.

The promises of environmental mitigation presented by Rise Gold management are not reassuring based on their track record. This mine proposal is environmental havoc we can avoid.

Supervisors, please be good stewards of our community and deny this very flawed proposal from this very flawed company. Our quality of life is at stake.





Patricia A. Sharp

Grass Valley