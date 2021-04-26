Patricia Nelson: Public art a good thing

Thank you, Stuey Weills, for your recent guest column regarding public art in Nevada City. Art not only replenishes our souls, but is the thing for which great societies are remembered.

The same applies to old Gold Rush towns in the Sierra foothills. We’ve got “old,” “historic” and “Gold Rush” covered, but if we want this to be a living community with fresh ideas, we need some public art.

Modern art is not a conflict, it’s a complement. Think about The Louvre in Paris, the golden turtle in Florence, the bean in Chicago, the murals in the Mission District in San Francisco.

It has been shown that public art not only enhances the community, but increases the value of the areas surrounding it and encourages tourism. Let’s loosen up!

Patricia Nelson

Nevada City