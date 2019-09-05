Patricia Lee Andersen:Thanks to ‘Wood for Seniors’
Mike, with “Wood for Seniors,” program cut down my dead oak tree single handedly on Memorial Day.
This is a hearty group of men who volunteer their time, ability and strength toward cutting oak wood for seniors to heat their homes. This is one other example of the volunteerism in our area of Grass Valley.
Thank you, Wood for Seniors!
Patricia Lee Andersen
Grass Valley
