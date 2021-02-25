Patricia Henderson: A well-run shot clinic

Thank you to the hospital for having set up a great COVID-19 shot clinic. What a great set up for the community. My husband walked in at his appointment time and was taken care of right from the get go. It was run perfectly.

One little snag was the parking — if one had to park in the lower area. For older people who have a hard time walking that was a bit of a problem. But the hospital and all the people involved did a beautiful job. Thank you.

Patricia Henderson

Nevada County