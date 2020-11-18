Patricia Graves: Thank you, Annita
For many years Annita Kasparian has delighted us with her beautiful photography in The Union. I have always been a real fan and when I see an outstanding photograph in paper I know, before looking to see who submitted it, that it is one of Anita’s masterpieces. Thank you for sharing your talent with us and please know that you are appreciated.
Patricia Graves
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User