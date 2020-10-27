Patricia Graves: Advocating for the north state

Congressman Doug LaMalfa works hard to represent his constituents in Congressional District 1 here in Northern California. He is a fourth generation farmer and business owner who has lived in Northern California for his entire life. He is a strong supporter of private property rights, believes in protecting our water rights, and in developing more water storage.

He has been a leader in opposing burdensome environmental regulations. Year after year Congressman LaMalfa has called for better forest management practices to prevent the damage we have seen this summer where over seven million acres have burned due to catastrophic wildfires in the West. In a recent congressional hearing on a committee on which he serves as a ranking member, he spotlighted the need to improve forest management efforts as well as spotlighting Congress to enact real forestry reform. He believes we can streamline strong forest management projects for timely completion, make common sense reforms on how we manage our forests, and ensure firefighters have the equipment and personnel to address fires right when they start. He will keep working for Northern California to accomplish these objectives.

Congressman LaMalfa has worked hard for our district and should be re-elected in order for him to continue his work.

Patricia Graves

Nevada City