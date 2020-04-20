Patricia Forse: Penn Valley Fire Department understaffed

The worst possible time — that is what was pointed out to me about the upcoming Penn Valley Fire Dept. tax increase proposal … and it is. Financially, with all that is happening, it is even though this had been planned well before the terrible present circumstances.

The fact is, though, that the Penn Valley Fire Department is very understaffed because we are unable to match wages of cities that pay more. The other night they came to the rescue of my friend who was having a possible heart attack but were delayed because they were on another call. Thankfully, things worked out well despite the delay. But do we want that to happen to us when we need them for a medical or fire emergency — our worst possible time? They are always there for us, we need to be there for them so we are never shorthanded under any circumstances. By the way, they are covering a 92 square mile district.

Finally, thank you, thank you, thank you to the great crew that saved my friend’s’ life. You guys are amazing.

Patricia Forse

Penn Valley