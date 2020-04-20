Patricia Black: What do real conservatives stand for today?
My parents were lifelong Republicans, bedrock conservatives who believed in honesty, integrity, and responsibility. I find myself wondering what they would think about the current condition of our politics.
Any real judge would excuse from a jury people who already knew how they would vote and didn’t want to hear testimony, but it seemed to be wholly acceptable for Senate Republicans to do that in the impeachment trial. I’m haunted by the possibility that my parents might rationalize what’s happening and not notice that their party has been made over in the image of a sleazy crook.
What do real American conservatives actually stand for these days?
Patricia Black
Support Local Journalism
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.