Patricia Black: What do real conservatives stand for today?

My parents were lifelong Republicans, bedrock conservatives who believed in honesty, integrity, and responsibility. I find myself wondering what they would think about the current condition of our politics.

Any real judge would excuse from a jury people who already knew how they would vote and didn’t want to hear testimony, but it seemed to be wholly acceptable for Senate Republicans to do that in the impeachment trial. I’m haunted by the possibility that my parents might rationalize what’s happening and not notice that their party has been made over in the image of a sleazy crook.

What do real American conservatives actually stand for these days?

Patricia Black

Nevada City