Pat Maule: Where does LaMalfa stand on guns and other issues?
April 16, 2018
Gun violence is high on everyone's mind right now. Will our attention waiver by the November midterm elections?
I suggest this spring The Union interview our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, regarding his stand on each of the options. We would have a record to refer to in the primary and general election.
Each voter would decide if he will represent his or her particular view on this urgent problem.
Pat Maule
Grass Valley
