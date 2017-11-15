Pat Lane: Remember to honor our veterans

Remember to honor our veterans

I was interested to see the picture in Monday's edition of The Union featuring the young families attending the Nisenan Heritage Day event and wondered why I never see them at Veterans Day or Memorial Day ceremonies.

It's all well and good to teach children about Native Americans and other cultures, but how about teaching them about the men and women who fought for the freedoms they enjoy? Their education should begin with respect and honor for our heroic American military veterans, many of whom were grievously wounded or died in combat or continue to suffer repercussions from battle.

I hope we start to see more young families at these two annual ceremonies in the future.

May God bless our veterans — thank you for your willingness to serve.

Pat Lane

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley