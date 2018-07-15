Pat Lane: More law enforcement on our roads needed

The California Highway Patrol is apparently concerned about the fatal accidents that have been occurring on Highway 20. They say they have "increased their presence" on that road.

Two Sundays ago, I drove up to Tahoe City. I took Highways 49, 20, 80 and 89 and returned the same route, same day. Last Sunday I drove to Orangevale, when I took Highways 49, 80 and Sierra College Blvd., returning the same route.

Not at any time, on any of those roads, on two consecutive Sundays, did I see a single law enforcement vehicle. Not a CHP unit, not a sheriff's deputy, not a local police vehicle, nothing. Is this our tax dollars at work?

Also, I never see or have known anyone ticketed for not having his lights on Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn, even though it's the law.

I haven't seen or known anyone ticketed for not having his lights on in the rain, also the law (I have seen NCSO vehicles without their lights on Highway 49 or when it's raining, however).

Only rarely have we seen someone ticketed for being on his cell phone.

We have a right to demand a better law enforcement presence to prevent accidents.

Pat Lane

Grass Valley