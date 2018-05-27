Pat Henderson: Vote Hilary Hodge for Nevada County supervisor

In a recent statement Dan Miller said, "I always looks at a first term as a time to get projects started and a second term to finish those projects." What a sad commentary!

This is a perfect example of why we need a new supervisor in District 3. I want a supervisor who can accomplish projects in four years.

We need new blood and a refreshing change. That change will come about with Hilary Hodge. Hilary can get things done because of her experience in economic development and working with government programs. She will work to bring high-speed internet, jobs and affordable housing to our district.

Mr. Miller has had his chance. Hilary is a can-do person and needs your vote.

Pat Henderson

Grass Valley