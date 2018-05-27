Pat Henderson: Vote Hilary Hodge for Nevada County supervisor
May 27, 2018
In a recent statement Dan Miller said, "I always looks at a first term as a time to get projects started and a second term to finish those projects." What a sad commentary!
This is a perfect example of why we need a new supervisor in District 3. I want a supervisor who can accomplish projects in four years.
We need new blood and a refreshing change. That change will come about with Hilary Hodge. Hilary can get things done because of her experience in economic development and working with government programs. She will work to bring high-speed internet, jobs and affordable housing to our district.
Mr. Miller has had his chance. Hilary is a can-do person and needs your vote.
Pat Henderson
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
- Carolyn Sherwood: Newell the best choice
- Gerard Tassone: Foster is right choice for Nevada County sheriff
- Ashley Roenicke: Miller’s the best choice for Nevada County supervisor
- Joseph Hunter: Honoring Ambassador Stevens
- Mikos Fabersunne: Experience of Palestinians parallels Native Americans under colonialism
Trending Sitewide
- Cal Fire: McCourtney, Lobo wildfires caused by trees falling into powerlines, PG&E cited
- Fire Safe Council puts Joanne Drummond on administrative leave
- Grass Valley police: Cab driver assaulted customer with heavy flashlight
- Grass Valley’s Clint Walker, star of TV’s ‘Cheyenne,’ dies at age 91
- State of the union: Grass Valley’s 151 Union Station to close its doors