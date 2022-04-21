Pat Chestnut: Nevada City courthouse compromise

The courthouse decision does not need to be all or nothing. I’ve been told by an attorney friend that in some counties faced with this problem, a compromise was made.

The criminal courts, with the need for access by the district attorney, probation department, etc., could remain at the historic courthouse. A new facility could be built to handle the civil cases, such as divorce, law suits, custody battles, etc.

This would relieve the space problem at the courthouse, the parking in the area and provide a modern facility for the use of all participants in civil cases.

Pat Chestnut

Grass Valley