Pat Chesnut: The costs of SB 9
When the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 9 for the improvement of housing availability, did they consider or provide financial aid for the cities and towns of their state that will be impacted by the increased number of housing units they will have to provide for?
Did they consider the effects of doubling or tripling the number of homes that will need water, sewer, electricity, natural gas connections. Who will pay for the upgrading of these utilities to provide for the increased demands?
The private companies such as AT&T and PG&E will just raise the costs to all consumers to increase their facilities and income. The towns and cities of California will need to improve sewer treatment plants, water system improvements including supply, treatment and piping. Roadways improvements, increased law enforcement, increased fire protection and so forth will all be needed.
These items have not been planned on and will require immense investment or the services we currently have will not be able to provide the service the current and new residents will need and expect.
Pat Chesnut
Grass Valley
Lorie Straka: Facts matter
Thank you, Pete Sabey (Other Voices, The War on Truth) for writing down the words that were bouncing around in my head. Like other letter writers lately, I was a life-long registered Republican until 2016,…
