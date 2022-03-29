Pat Chesnut: Compromise at the courthouse

The courthouse decision does not need to be all or nothing. I’ve been told by an attorney friend that in some cases, counties faced with this problem were able to find a compromise.

The criminal courts, with the need for access by the district attorney, Probation Department, etc., could remain at the historical courthouse. A new facility could be built to handle the civil cases such as divorce, lawsuits, custody battles, etc.

This would relieve the space problem at the courthouse, the area parking and provide a modern facility for the use of participants in civil cases.

Pat Chesnut

Grass Valley