Pat Chesnut: Compromise at the courthouse
The courthouse decision does not need to be all or nothing. I’ve been told by an attorney friend that in some cases, counties faced with this problem were able to find a compromise.
The criminal courts, with the need for access by the district attorney, Probation Department, etc., could remain at the historical courthouse. A new facility could be built to handle the civil cases such as divorce, lawsuits, custody battles, etc.
This would relieve the space problem at the courthouse, the area parking and provide a modern facility for the use of participants in civil cases.
Pat Chesnut
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pat Chesnut: Compromise at the courthouse
The courthouse decision does not need to be all or nothing. I’ve been told by an attorney friend that in some cases, counties faced with this problem were able to find a compromise.