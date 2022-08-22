Pamela Rasada: Harm reduction support available on the Ridge

To ensure those of us who live on the San Juan Ridge have easy access to assistive services, the San Juan Ridge Community Coalition has coordinated the establishment of five Health & Happiness clinics offering harm reduction and social services.

The clinics occur every Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the North San Juan Community Center and on the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at the San Juan Ridge Community Library in the Annex. The morning clinic, hosted by Nevada County Behavioral Health and Nevada County Social Services, is held during the first two hours of the drive-thru food bank on Oak Tree Road at the Family Resource Center, making it easy to drop by the clinic during a visit to the food bank.

All of the clinics offer training (and supplies) on the use of Narcan (an overdose reversal medication) and fentanyl test strips. You can also learn overdose prevention techniques and, if you are interested, gain access to treatment. The second Tuesday morning clinic also offers Medi-Cal and food stamps sign ups, as well as assistance collecting child support. In addition to harm reduction services, the Tuesday evening clinics, hosted by Yuba Harm Reduction Collective, offer peer support services by StreetCARE and sexual assault support and domestic violence services by Community Beyond Violence (http://www.cbv.org/about ).

These services have been coordinated by the San Juan Ridge Community Coalition. If you have questions or wish to set up similar services in your local community, contact Pamela Rasada at sanjuanridgecc@gmail.com or 530-303-6610‬.

Pamela Rasada

Grass Valley