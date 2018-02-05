Pamela Meek: ‘Foundry Sings’ a magical event

Kudos to the 170-plus people of Nevada County who came out in the rain Wednesday night to the Miners Foundry and will be forever known as the original participants at the first "Foundry Sings" event!

The rafters of the Stone Hall were ringing, people were smiling, singing and enjoying the best of what we have here every day … each other. Join the next "happening" on April 11 in one of our most historically important gold mining buildings. It will be magical.

Pamela Meek

Nevada City