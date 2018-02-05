Pamela Meek: ‘Foundry Sings’ a magical event
February 5, 2018
Kudos to the 170-plus people of Nevada County who came out in the rain Wednesday night to the Miners Foundry and will be forever known as the original participants at the first "Foundry Sings" event!
The rafters of the Stone Hall were ringing, people were smiling, singing and enjoying the best of what we have here every day … each other. Join the next "happening" on April 11 in one of our most historically important gold mining buildings. It will be magical.
Pamela Meek
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- Breaking News Roundup: Fire fatality; Tragic vehicle wreck fatalities
- Authorities ID one person in fuel tanker wreck
- Five arrested at suspected honey oil lab in Penn Valley
- Two injured in rollover in Grass Valley