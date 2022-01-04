Pamela Meek: Donation Day Parade a success

As we look back on our special Donation Day Parade, it is with gratitude to the Union from the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society for sharing information about the parade as well as our work in the community that began in 1873.

The Union played a large part in 1883 encouraging local merchants, and the townspeople to help their neighbors by donating whatever they could … beginning with school children marching in the parade with a potato and a stick of wood, a tradition that has continued for over a century.

Thank you for your continued support along with our village that includes the Grass Valley police officers , Public Works crew, Downtown Merchants Association, the CHP, Native Sons of the Golden West, Probation Department officers, KNCO Radio, Yubanet, 49’er Rotary, FFA students, Lyman Gilmore Band, Grass Valley Charter School, the hubbies and friends of members, IFM, the teachers and students from Grass Valley and Nevada City, the members of the color guard, and the retired firefighters who collected $600 in donations from spectators.

Pamela Meek

Nevada City