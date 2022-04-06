Pamela Meek: A shining example of caring

Members of Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society are honored and thankful to be included among those recognized for our efforts of providing food and assistance where and when needed.

Nevada County’s poet laureate, Kirsten Casey, read the poignant poem she wrote about our work, reminding everyone, “Whatever is too heavy to be carried by one, can be lifted by many” (“Ode to Donation Day,” The Union, Dec. 18, 2021).

The helping hands of hundreds of women over our 138 years, along with all of the businesses and organizations acknowledged by Rotary, have made our little corner of the state a shining example of caring and generosity.

And thank you to all the members of our western Nevada County Rotary Clubs for the example you set every day of “Service Above Self.”

Pamela Meek





Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society