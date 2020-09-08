Pamela Keeshan: Yes to Black Lives Matter; no to defunding the police

You would have to be living under a rock to not realize there is racism in the United States and even in our wonderful, generous and loving community. We all need to do better to address this issue.

But, the idea of defunding the police is stupid. Do you really think that those nice men and women are going to put their lives on the line to help you for free?

If you mean reform and not defund, say it. Yes, there are bad people who are police. Just like there bullies and bad people in politics, business, even in religious organizations. But, I do believe that most of those who join the police force do so because they are good and really do want to help people.

Just think of how much we rely on our police in Nevada County … Like when a fire roars and they go door to door to get people out in time. Seriously, who are you going to call, the ghostbusters? Not!

So, let’s do our best to treat people of all colors, and police officers, with respect.

Pamela Keeshan

Grass Valley