Pamela Bivens: Sue Hoek the best choice for District 4 supervisor

As a resident of Penn Valley, I fully support the reelection of Sue Hoek as District 4 county supervisor.

Sue has pride and passion for our Penn Valley community that goes beyond her deep roots in our community. Her nonstop commitment and work along with always being available to all District 4 residents goes above and beyond.

But most of all I support Sue Hoek because she represents us with respect, dignity, class and manners.

Pamela Bivens

Penn Valley