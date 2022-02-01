Pamela Bivens: Rebel or run for office yourself?
Perhaps the boisterous minority who recently chose to make noise about nonsense at the county clerk’s office might be better served if instead of filing papers for a recall election, they file their papers to run for office.
It appears those folks only have the stomach to complain about those who have the stomach to govern.
If their ideas are so great, they should put them out there and let the electorate decide if they agree or not.
Pamela Bivens
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pamela Bivens: Rebel or run for office yourself?
Perhaps the boisterous minority who recently chose to make noise about nonsense at the county clerk’s office might be better served if instead of filing papers for a recall election, they file their papers to…