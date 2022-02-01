Pamela Bivens: Rebel or run for office yourself?

Perhaps the boisterous minority who recently chose to make noise about nonsense at the county clerk’s office might be better served if instead of filing papers for a recall election, they file their papers to run for office.

It appears those folks only have the stomach to complain about those who have the stomach to govern.

If their ideas are so great, they should put them out there and let the electorate decide if they agree or not.

Pamela Bivens

Penn Valley