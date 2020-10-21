Pamela Biery: Nevada City Halloween, past and present

With recent writing about Nevada City’s political divide and civil unrest, I pause to reflect how different things looked one year ago in the very same place.

In 2019, Nevada City’s Chamber of Commerce was working with the City of Nevada City to make October special. Merchants, restaurants and event venues responded by enhancing planned events. A window decorating contest was held, making the historic district just a bit more fun and festive. Fall color arrived just in time for Halloween.

On Halloween night itself, a smattering of nightclubs offered music, and the city had smartly cordoned off a few key streets to provide safe trick or treating. Neighborhoods hung orange lights, put out jack-o’-lanterns, gravestones and even did a haunted house, as well as a laser light display.

This was magic that looked effortless, but truly was a community coming together with a common goal of lovely pastimes and enchanting entertainment.

What happened? No one was talking about politics. No one was divided, instead, Nevada City had found, even if just for a short time, the place where our humanity was bigger than politics, enjoying children, costumes and a sense of fun. So as the election nears, let’s consider again what we have in common rather than what divides. Happy Halloween, humankind.

Pamela Biery

Grass Valley