Pamela Biery: Mine a direct affront

The proposed Rise Gold Mine is a bad idea. Grass Valley is seeing a growing residential community, tourism and the promise of ongoing income from these new residents, sustainable tourism, and hopefully, its first licensed cannabis dispensary.

The proposed Rise Gold Mine will ruin much good that has been put in place during the last 70 years of evolution and progress away from mining.

Please stand up for the citizens and residents of Nevada County and put Nevada County solidly among those who understand the preservation of water and air quality as an essential part of responsible stewardship for existing and future generations.

Western Nevada County is increasingly recognized as a tremendous recreational resource, with thousands of visitors coming to enjoy nature here — from the Yuba River to Scotts Flat Lake and the Hoot Trail.

The Rise Gold Mine looks like a deterrent to anyone seeking to enjoy outdoor recreation in western Nevada County, likely translating to an overall loss of community income and declined property values.

The Rise Gold Mine a direct affront to residents who probably will lose water, property value, and the peace of their daily lives. The entire town and county may suffer from noise, air, and water pollution — not to mention negative infrastructure impacts and related costs.

The existing retired mine sites in Malakoff and Idaho-Maryland are used as educational resources demonstrating ecological disasters. Empire Mine basically went bankrupt and turned the property over to the state of California, which is still working to clean this site up. Have we learned anything?

Please remember your constituents, their children, and grandchildren and vote no on the resumption of mining in the core of our community.

Pamela Biery

Grass Valley