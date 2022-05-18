Pamela and Larry Meek: Ceci for City Council
We are so fortunate in Nevada City to have one of the brightest, most dedicated and thoughtful gentlemen running for a seat on our City Council.
The list of his endorsers includes the largest number of past city councilors, planning commissioners, mayors and local board members ever seen for a city council candidate. This is undeniable proof that those who have volunteered their time for Nevada City and know what the job entails believe in Lou Ceci’s abilities and leadership attributes.
The challenges ahead need the skills and positive input he will bring to the table. We are proud supporters!
Vote with us for Lou Ceci and the future of Nevada City!
Pamela and Larry Meek
