Olivia Pritchett: Mary Brave Eyes makes for one proud mama

Congrats to the cast and crew of Mary Brave Eyes for a successful run during the The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.

Special thanks to Karen Leigh Sharp for creating a thought provoking piece about race relations and bullying; empowering the youth by "no more hating any brothers, celebrating all our colors." The show is comprised of an amazing group of kids and adults who will be taking it to schools throughout Nevada County.

My son, Anthony, has thoroughly enjoyed this journey and has made great friends along the way. I'm a proud mama.

Olivia Pritchett

Nevada City