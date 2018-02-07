Olivia Pritchett: Mary Brave Eyes makes for one proud mama
February 7, 2018
Congrats to the cast and crew of Mary Brave Eyes for a successful run during the The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.
Special thanks to Karen Leigh Sharp for creating a thought provoking piece about race relations and bullying; empowering the youth by "no more hating any brothers, celebrating all our colors." The show is comprised of an amazing group of kids and adults who will be taking it to schools throughout Nevada County.
My son, Anthony, has thoroughly enjoyed this journey and has made great friends along the way. I'm a proud mama.
Olivia Pritchett
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- UPDATE: CHP IDs two men killed in Monday’s Highway 20 crash
- Tow truck drivers to honor Grass Valley man who died in Hwy 20 wreck
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- Authorities ID one person in fuel tanker wreck