Nory Fussell: We are not that divided
Civility. Dignity. This recall election is the work of neither. Just before he died, my father, a lifelong Republican, voted Democrat in 2008. He said, “These people aren’t Republicans.”
From Ronald Reagan’s “government is bad” meme to the Cheney-Rumsfeld wars to the Big Lie, Republicans have been dominated by a small group concerned only with wresting power. They offer no vision to improve your life.
Much of what the nation now suffers stems from this willfully obstructionist GOP. Those who attacked the U.S. Capitol in January were of the same mindset as those behind California’s recall effort. This petulance has gone far enough.
We elected Gov. Gavin Newsom with 62% of the vote. Republicans (and media) peddling false outrage are spending $276 million of your tax money to replace him.
We are not that divided. Show up and vote “no“ on the recall.
Nory Fussell
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jack Clute: Recall in a nutshell
If there is a successful recall, Larry Elders will very likely be California’s governor. Make no mistake, as he has the poll numbers. He is a notorious anti-vaxxer and anti-masker and just announced he would…