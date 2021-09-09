Nory Fussell: We are not that divided

Civility. Dignity. This recall election is the work of neither. Just before he died, my father, a lifelong Republican, voted Democrat in 2008. He said, “These people aren’t Republicans.”

From Ronald Reagan’s “government is bad” meme to the Cheney-Rumsfeld wars to the Big Lie, Republicans have been dominated by a small group concerned only with wresting power. They offer no vision to improve your life.

Much of what the nation now suffers stems from this willfully obstructionist GOP. Those who attacked the U.S. Capitol in January were of the same mindset as those behind California’s recall effort. This petulance has gone far enough.

We elected Gov. Gavin Newsom with 62% of the vote. Republicans (and media) peddling false outrage are spending $276 million of your tax money to replace him.

We are not that divided. Show up and vote “no“ on the recall.





Nory Fussell

Nevada City