Nory Fussell: Reagan’s legacy

Let’s clarify: Government is the institution we established to assure a mutual framework of justice, domestic tranquility, a common defense, and the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity, right?

Ronald Reagan came along and told us that government is bad, birthing a modern GOP supposedly committed to less (or no) government.

But wait. They want to be in government, basking in the power and the press. Offering no solutions to the critical issues of our time, no ideas toward establishing a fundamentally dignified quality of life for you and me, Republicans now march lockstep to obstruct any and all efforts to the work suggested above. Their only policy is to keep and exert that power.

Since Reagan’s day, tax cuts and trickle down economics have demolished a once-strong middle class, one with unions, health and education benefits, and more. They’ve left us a nation divided by a billionaire class and its bickering sycophants, those who hoard wealth and power while true prosperity and social empathy diminish.

What, besides racism, fear, and hubris gets millions to wear the government-is-bad blindfold? In next year’s mid-term elections, what will get so many to vote against their own best interests?





Nory Fussell

Nevada City