Nory Fussell: Lunacy on the ballot

Here comes another increasingly critical election cycle. This time we have blatant lies and lunacy on the ballot. Careful, now.

The irony is enormous — a vocal and violent swath of the electorate (that gets way too much media attention) is doing the bidding of would-be pharaohs and emperors, oligarchs and dictators (always narcissistic patriarchs), working to eliminate government, decimate the middle/working class, and reduce women to “barefoot and pregnant” chattel. I’ll bet many of these patriots become “informed” at paranoid conspiracy sites while collecting some form of socialist public assistance. Let’s remember that, in 2016, Orange Julius Caesar actually did say, “I love the poorly educated.”

The Republican Party might just split itself to pieces. Hooray! Hopefully, those in Congress who work FOR you will coalesce, inspire, and sweep these elections, but only with your help.

Participate. Speak out while you still can — courage is the stuff of Heart. And remember Sly Stone’s plea, “We got to live together.”

Nory Fussell

Nevada City