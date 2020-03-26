Nory Fussell: ‘It’s the economy, stupid’

There is nothing left to do but stop. This economy is a death warrant for Earth as it grows, “develops,” kills everything in sight, including its own insatiable self.

Modern humanity, “homo capitalis,” measures life in dollars, showing no reason or restraint. War-and-weapon-makers claim over half the nation’s wealth while the rest of us struggle to care for each other and the planet.

The mid-February temperature in Antarctica was 69.3 degrees Fahrenheit. COVID-19 is simply another of the myriad wake-up calls we’ve been given since wandering capitalists first slaughtered indigenous people on their own land.

BezoZuckerBloomberGates — “One day my portfolio will match theirs,” you dream. As you build, buy, fly, grow, and invest in our accelerating demise.

Just stop. Relieve yourself of the unspeakable shame that brings hundreds of species to extinction every year. Plant trees. Restore rivers. Rejuvenate the soil. Be kind and of service to each other. You’ll feel better. You’ll die better. You will.

Nory Fussell

Nevada City