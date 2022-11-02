Nory Fussell: Don’t be cowered

Those who stand with and for The People, historically called “the left,” are the majority!

70 – 80% of us want to improve our lives with action on climate change, voter’s rights, women’s reproductive choice, school lunches, gun control … the list is long. These things are consistently met with inaction from “the right,” those who stand for Big Money, for autocrats, puppets who vote against social needs, even against their own best interests.

In 2010, SCOTUS passed Citizen’s United (roll over, George Orwell) allowing corporate cash to flood our elections. Today’s corporate media, both “sides,” push the narrative that the right, even with all its criminality and obstructionism, will win. Or we’ll have a “civil war.” Don’t believe it. These efforts to instill fear and/or futility are designed to keep The People from voting.

Unfortunately, fear sells, and sometimes immobilizes. Consider whose policies best serve you, not “the party.” Consider whose aspirations are a UNITED States! Those ranting about Jewish space lasers, fentanyl-laced candy, Pizzagate, or a stolen election … do you think they care a whit about YOU?

Don’t be cowered. Vote! And speak, fearlessly, for The People.

Nory Fussell

Nevada City