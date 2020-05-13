Nory Fussell: Bezos kisses
The U.S. government is printing money and handing it out like Hershey’s kisses. Obviously, this is not real wealth, backed up by anything of value — it is but an agreement.
We need to change our agreements regarding money. If Jeff Bezos “owns” roughly $140 billion and there are roughly 27 million people filing for unemployment, he could conceivably take only one-half of his stash, 1/2, 50%, and write a check in the amount of $2,600 to each of those unemployed. This is socially insane, immoral, and therefore almost certainly criminal (Does he work/labor even one-tenth or 10% as hard as his employees?).
If you spent $1 million per day, every day since Jesus walked on earth, you would still not have $1 billion. As you’re quarantined, think about this. Do you want to keep living with such agreements?
Can we rethink money, the wealth of “We the People,” the value of your labor and your agreements?
Support Local Journalism
Nory Fussell
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User