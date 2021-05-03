Norton Lehner: Just do what officer says

We hear too much about unequal treatment under the law. Law enforcement officers get involved when there is criminal behavior. Offenders put themselves at risk when they ignore police commands and/or resist arrest.

When I was a kid, my parents taught me two important lessons: Obey the law and obey the police.

That’s how to avoid dying at the hands of the law. All parents must teach their children that we are a nation of laws, and that violating the law has consequences.

Norton Lehner

Grass Valley