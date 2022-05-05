Norton Lehner: Isn’t it peculiar
When you borrow money to buy a car, you are expected to repay the loan, even though the car’s depreciation and maintenance expenses will continue for as long as you own the car. When you borrow money to buy a home, you are expected to repay the loan, even though the home’s maintenance expenses and property taxes will continue for as long as you own the home.
Isn’t it peculiar that many believe that if you borrow money to get an education, you shouldn’t have to repay the loan, even though that education will pay dividends for the rest of your life?
Norton Lehner
Grass Valley
