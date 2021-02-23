Norton Lehner: Election’s over, folks

Concerning the recent victory by Doug LaMalfa over Audrey Denney, the latest vote count I saw was 204,190 for LaMalfa, and 154,073 for Denney. I believe that’s whats known as a landslide.

Since the election, there have been dozens of letters and Other Voices pieces in The Union, nearly all vilifying LaMalfa. One of the most scathing was authored by Denney.

If the number is two dozen, can we expect to see 154,049 more such letters in The Union? This is just another example of the losers trying to yell loud enough in defeat to overshadow the winners.

As the saying goes, “There is nothing worse than a poor loser.”

At the same time, there have been many letters and Other Voices pieces in The Union continuing to berate Donald Trump long after the election. As another saying goes, “The only thing worse than a poor loser is a poor winner.”

Come on y’all, the game has been played. It’s time to get a life and move on.

Norton Lehner

Grass Valley