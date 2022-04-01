Norton Lehner: Controversy and profit

Ain’t it peculiar that the motion picture industry, known for its gratuitous violence on the screen, can sanction Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock in response to Rock’s offensive joke regarding Smith’s wife? Ain’t it peculiar that that same industry did not sanction Rock for his role? Ain’t it peculiar that, unlike Smith, Rock has offered no public apology?

Oh, wait, now I get it. Could it be that the motion picture industry has no conscience and thrives on controversy? If Smith and Rock had both apologized, and forgiven each other, the issue would have dissolved, i.e., no controversy, no media outrage, no tabloid coverage … no profit.

Norton Lehner

Grass Valley