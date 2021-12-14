Norton Lehner: Asparagus as metaphor

Asparagus is fine. In salads and mixed veggie dishes, it’s fine. Asparagus is not something I want to the exclusion of other veggies, but it’s fine. Until I am served asparagus with every meal. Until I am served asparagus to the exclusion of other veggies. Until the media bombards me with promotions of asparagus, while reducing exposure to other veggies.

My belief is that all veggies ought to be promoted proportionally to their abundance. Asparagus occupies just a small area of the produce section where I shop.

The more I am bombarded with promotions of asparagus, the less likely I am to consume asparagus, and the more likely I am to develop a negative attitude toward a veggie I previously accepted. In short, all veggies matter (AVM).

Norton Lehner

Grass Valley