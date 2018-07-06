Nora Nausbaum: Misrepresentation of ‘Families together’ protest

I appreciate that your job is difficult; however, I am very disappointed by the story in The Union on Saturday's protest, and thought it was inaccurate.

I was standing in front of you at the gas station corner and saw what you saw. Hundreds of protestors and a few counter protestors. In making the story about the handful of "Build the Wall" people, you reported inaccurately.

The main story was the hundreds of people from our community protesting immigration policy and specifically children being detained in cages without their parents.

Now if I wasn't there and only read the article, I would have been misinformed.

Nora Nausbaum

Nevada City