Nora Nausbaum: Hodge will bring new energy to board

Our county board of supervisors needs new blood — someone energetic, open to new ideas with practical new solutions to housing, internet and homelessness.

I support Hilary Hodge for Nevada County Supervisor for these reasons and more.

Hilary's idea for housing is for the county to relax the rules and regulations around in-law units, RVs and tiny homes. This may problematic to some, but it's worse to see families, our colleagues and neighbors sleeping in their cars. We have a housing crisis and we can do better than ignore it.

To attract business, especially home businesses, we need high speed internet, out to remotest county areas. State grants can support modern version of rural electrification. Hilary is ready to write the grants that will allow businesses to thrive and will, additionally, put people to work building the new infrastructure.

We also have a crisis in homelessness. Many if not most of the homeless have jobs, families and dreams of permanent housing. Allowing tiny homes, RVs and in-law units would help people find stability that they need and we all benefit as a community. Hilary Hodge is highly ethical, considerate and listens well. I've seen her intelligence, kindness and resourcefulness. Visit http://www.Hilaryhodgeforsupervisor.com.

Nora Nausbaum & Bill Douglass

