Nora Nausbaum: Don’t choose commerce over health

The mine is a terrible idea. Who among us would welcome the increased noise and traffic 24 hours a day from heavily leaden trucks on our streets? Not to mention the possibility of nearby wells going dry or our air poisoned, our soil and water table degraded.

It’s naive to think there will be more than a handful of jobs. It is shameful if we choose commerce over health and well-being. I don’t trust the CEO of this corporation based on past environmental violation.

Nora Nausbaum

Grass Valley