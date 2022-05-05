Nina Janowsky Snegg: Right to choose shouldn’t be taken away
On May 3 I marched in a well-attended, uplifting event in Nevada County in support of insuring that abortion remains legal. In my 20s, I had an abortion. While it was a difficult decision to have an abortion, I knew the time and circumstances could not be more wrong for me to have a child.
Roe vs. Wade was passed in 1973, making abortion safer and legal. I was grateful to be able to have a legal abortion rather than put myself at risk in some back alley situation. It was the right decision for me and I feel it is a valid decision for any woman who believes certain circumstances prevent her from properly raising a child and who wishes to terminate her pregnancy.
Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied at the time of their confirmations by saying they would let Roe vs. Wade stand and now they are attempting to make it illegal.
A woman’s right to choose should not be taken away, now or ever. I will continue to march and speak out until the right to have an abortion is codified and is never at risk of becoming illegal again.
Nina Janowsky Snegg
Nevada City
