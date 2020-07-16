Nina Janowsky Snegg: Learning to live with it

After several months of mixed messages on the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has a new message: “Learn to live with it.” Apparently this new “concise message” is supposed to indicate that Trump now gets it that the virus is not going away any time soon, and America must “figure out how to press forward, despite it.”

The White House intends to increasingly emphasize the relatively low risk most Americans have of dying from the virus, therefore, we should all just “learn to live with it” (unless, of course, we are 65 or older and account for eight out of 10 deaths from COVID-19, according to the CDC).

Do we have to learn to die from it? According to Dr. Fauci, a leading COVID-19 expert, while Europe managed to drive infections down — and now is dealing with little blips as it reopens, thanks to Trump, the U.S communities, “never came down to baseline, and now it’s surging back up.”

Following President Trump’s example, masks and social distancing are for wimps. Clearly, this president has washed his hands of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving us to “learn to live with it” on our own.

Nina Janowsky Snegg

Nevada City