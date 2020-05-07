Nina Janowsky Snegg: Learning from the mistakes of others
Up until now, thanks to our local government leaders and business owners acting decisively to contain the coronavirus with a lockdown, I have felt very safe.
Today I read two alarming articles. One is about Hokkaido, Japan, where an early outbreak of the coronavirus was successfully contained with a three week lockdown. But then, the governor lifted restrictions, a second wave of infections hit much harder and after 26 days, the island was forced back into lockdown.
“Experts say restrictions were lifted too quickly and too soon because of pressure from local businesses, coupled with a false sense of security in its declining infection rate.”
I am alarmed because the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City, also under pressure from local businesses, just lifted many restrictions which have kept the numbers of people with the coronavirus in western Nevada County to a very low level.
Public health and the economy are equally important. But, public health must come first and a strong economy will follow, not the other way around. Otherwise, we will end up like Hokkaido.
Nina Janowsky Snegg, MPH
Nevada City
