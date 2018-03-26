Nick Rogers: Why we should re-elect Newell as our district attorney

I have known Cliff Newell for 10 years professionally and personally.

Professionally, Cliff helped my dad a few years ago when my dad was sold fake gold to the tune of $185,000 dollars from Gregory Arnoldi, jewelry store owner in Grass Valley. He set up a sting with my dad and one of his detectives to buy more gold and sell back a gold bar my dad had bought from Arnoldi. That put everything together and, with the hard work of Cliff and his office, they convicted Arnoldi.

Personally, I have been around Cliff and his wife Katy. Cliff is a very sincere, nice, caring man who would do anything for you. As the District Attorney for many years it is nice to see that he is still down to earth and you can talk to him about anything.

Re-electing Cliff Newell means we get the extensive knowledge and standards he has set in place with so many agencies. The fact that Nevada County is one of the safest places to live, with crime dropping each year says it all.

Nick Rogers, owner

Scallywags Tavern